Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted earnings of $2.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $6.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.80 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS.

VAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $88.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.63.

Shares of VAC traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.33. 4,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,286. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $157.67. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.99 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.66 and its 200 day moving average is $108.76.

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total transaction of $200,617.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,908.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.39, for a total value of $166,483.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,458.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,109 shares of company stock valued at $6,215,136. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VAC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,425,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,846,000 after acquiring an additional 61,660 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 25.6% in the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,248,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,412,000 after purchasing an additional 254,917 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,599,000 after purchasing an additional 21,946 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 278,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,281,000 after buying an additional 100,375 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,272.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 262,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 243,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

