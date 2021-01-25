Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing drugs to met needs in dermatology. Its drug candidate consists of A-101, a high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution which is being developed as a prescription treatment for seborrheic keratosis a common non-malignant skin tumor and A-102, a proprietary topical gel dosage form of hydrogen peroxide for the treatment of SK and common warts which are in different clinical trial. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS opened at $18.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.78. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.98 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 941.07% and a negative return on equity of 104.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACRS. Foresite Capital Management III LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,760,000. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,019,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 780.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 196,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 173,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresite Capital Management IV LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $372,000. Institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor.

