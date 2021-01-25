Zacks Investment Research Lowers CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CarGurus, Inc. is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics. It operates primarily in Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany. CarGurus, Inc.is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Get CarGurus alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CARG. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CarGurus in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised CarGurus from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.27.

CARG opened at $31.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 54.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $37.57.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.93 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 13,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $273,098.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,748 shares in the company, valued at $14,749,859.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $261,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,850,320.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,398 shares of company stock valued at $5,553,754. Insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 2,567.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CarGurus by 265,982.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,443,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,283,000 after buying an additional 3,441,819 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CarGurus by 341.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Read More: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarGurus (CARG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.