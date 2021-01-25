Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) to Hold

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natera, Inc. offers genetic testing and diagnostics with proprietary bioinformatics and molecular technology. Natera, Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NTRA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Natera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $119.75 on Friday. Natera has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $127.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.31 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.57.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $98.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Natera will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $96,118.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,069,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 94,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total transaction of $7,359,674.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,686.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 472,025 shares of company stock worth $41,055,454. Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,268,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,610,000 after acquiring an additional 359,181 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,519,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $398,752,000 after purchasing an additional 318,587 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,040,000 after purchasing an additional 198,395 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 986,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,275,000 after purchasing an additional 159,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 744,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,810,000 after purchasing an additional 97,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

