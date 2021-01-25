Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) to “Hold”

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT. The company is engaged in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. Washington Prime Group Inc., formerly known as WP Glimcher Inc., is based in COLUMBUS, United States. “

Get Washington Prime Group alerts:

Separately, Compass Point raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

NYSE:WPG opened at $11.45 on Friday. Washington Prime Group has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $34.15. The firm has a market cap of $238.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.68 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($2.52). Washington Prime Group had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Washington Prime Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Washington Prime Group by 14.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,229,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,079,000 after buying an additional 936,002 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Washington Prime Group during the second quarter worth about $65,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Washington Prime Group by 3,533.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,185,232 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Washington Prime Group by 36.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 366,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 98,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Washington Prime Group during the third quarter worth about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Prime Group (WPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Prime Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Prime Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.