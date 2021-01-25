ZEON One Day Volume Reaches $138,861.00 (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One ZEON token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ZEON has traded up 179% against the dollar. ZEON has a total market cap of $5.92 million and approximately $138,861.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00077174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.15 or 0.00801930 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00054334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005957 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,498.37 or 0.04566239 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00016419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017682 BTC.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON is a token. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network

