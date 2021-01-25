Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $46.20

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.20 and last traded at $45.77, with a volume of 6499 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.04.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZUMZ. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Zumiez from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Zumiez from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Get Zumiez alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.55.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.40. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Zumiez news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $3,605,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 377,000 shares of company stock worth $15,151,409. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 984.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 266,146 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 241,611 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,481,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $96,844,000 after acquiring an additional 235,047 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 995.8% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 210,400 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after acquiring an additional 191,200 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 346.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 142,988 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 110,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,243 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 77,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.