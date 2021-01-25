Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS ZRSEF opened at $435.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $269.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.66. Zur Rose Group has a fifty-two week low of $405.00 and a fifty-two week high of $435.00.

Zur Rose Group Company Profile

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. It also provides medicines management services.

