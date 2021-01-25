Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS ZRSEF opened at $435.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $269.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.66. Zur Rose Group has a fifty-two week low of $405.00 and a fifty-two week high of $435.00.
Zur Rose Group Company Profile
Featured Story: What is Green Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Zur Rose Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zur Rose Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.