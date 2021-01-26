-$0.15 EPS Expected for MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.19). MEI Pharma also reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 33.55% and a negative net margin of 142.81%. The company had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEIP. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEIP opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.91. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $4.46. The stock has a market cap of $343.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.65.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

