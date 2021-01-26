-$0.22 EPS Expected for Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Sequans Communications reported earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($1.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sequans Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the third quarter worth $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the second quarter worth $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the third quarter worth $89,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the third quarter worth $119,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SQNS opened at $7.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $188.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.96. Sequans Communications has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $8.39.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA develops and provides 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability.

