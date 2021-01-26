$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) will post $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AAON’s earnings. AAON posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that AAON will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.20 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AAON.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. AAON had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $134.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded AAON from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on AAON in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

AAON traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.53. 5,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,842. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.82. AAON has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $73.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.34 and a beta of 0.67.

In other news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in AAON by 3.6% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,744,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,109,000 after purchasing an additional 61,325 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in AAON by 1,425.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 359,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,690,000 after purchasing an additional 336,395 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AAON by 64.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,113,000 after purchasing an additional 137,311 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in AAON by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AAON by 4.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal and water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AAON (AAON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.