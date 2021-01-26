$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to report $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FormFactor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.37. FormFactor reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.65 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%.

FORM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.56.

Shares of FORM opened at $48.52 on Friday. FormFactor has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $50.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.65 and its 200-day moving average is $33.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other FormFactor news, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $493,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 5,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $225,239.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,104 shares of company stock worth $2,892,288 in the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in FormFactor by 58.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 473,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after buying an additional 175,045 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in FormFactor by 7.3% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 93,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in FormFactor by 5.5% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 140,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in FormFactor by 392.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 67,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 53,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in FormFactor by 10.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

