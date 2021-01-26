$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) will report $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for RealPage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. RealPage also posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that RealPage will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RealPage.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. RealPage had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $298.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

RP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of RealPage from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of RealPage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, RealPage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

Shares of RP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.71. The stock had a trading volume of 22,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.45. RealPage has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $89.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.65 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $166,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 140,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,149,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RP. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RealPage by 24.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of RealPage by 34.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of RealPage by 15.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of RealPage by 2,600.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

