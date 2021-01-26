$1.11 Billion in Sales Expected for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) will report sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.12 billion and the lowest is $1.10 billion. IHS Markit posted sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full-year sales of $4.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $4.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IHS Markit.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INFO. Bank of America raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Argus downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 11,993 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,009,450.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,559.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $75,049.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,414.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,500. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in IHS Markit by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in IHS Markit by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in IHS Markit by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in IHS Markit by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 552,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,642,000 after purchasing an additional 203,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IHS Markit stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,667,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,868. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. IHS Markit has a 1 year low of $44.81 and a 1 year high of $101.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IHS Markit (INFO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.