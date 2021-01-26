10,702 Shares in The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Acquired by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Mexico Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 824.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 28,122 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,105,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,345,000 after buying an additional 44,842 shares during the period.

Get The Mexico Fund alerts:

NYSE MXF opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. The Mexico Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.56.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF).

Receive News & Ratings for The Mexico Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mexico Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.