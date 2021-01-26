$111.13 Million in Sales Expected for Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) will post sales of $111.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $109.32 million to $112.06 million. Select Energy Services posted sales of $276.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 59.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full-year sales of $582.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $581.09 million to $584.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $561.14 million, with estimates ranging from $530.00 million to $620.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $101.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.89 million. Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 30.21%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Select Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Select Energy Services from $5.30 to $4.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.66.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTTR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 518.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services in the third quarter worth $62,000. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WTTR traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $5.50. The company had a trading volume of 334,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.88. Select Energy Services has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

