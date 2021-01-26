$2.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) will announce $2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.49 and the lowest is $2.09. Capital One Financial reported earnings per share of $2.49 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $3.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.13 to $14.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Capital One Financial.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COF. Barclays upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.65.

Shares of COF stock opened at $102.53 on Thursday. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.26 and a 200-day moving average of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $3,187,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $186,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,247 shares in the company, valued at $8,668,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 349,716 shares of company stock valued at $29,542,491. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,049,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,735,000 after purchasing an additional 859,517 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 88.3% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,843,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,226,000 after buying an additional 1,803,088 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,372,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,332,000 after buying an additional 32,104 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,992,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,159,000 after acquiring an additional 305,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,939,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,380,000 after acquiring an additional 471,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

