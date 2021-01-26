$218.72 Million in Sales Expected for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) will report sales of $218.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $210.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $224.10 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported sales of $185.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full-year sales of $759.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $751.30 million to $765.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $848.46 million, with estimates ranging from $830.10 million to $875.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KTOS. B. Riley cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Noble Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

Shares of KTOS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,261,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,863. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 749.44 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, insider Stacey G. Rock sold 5,833 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $117,651.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 37,541 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $754,949.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,138 shares of company stock worth $2,082,330 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,299,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $179,301,000 after buying an additional 641,555 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,384,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $131,052,000 after buying an additional 1,271,849 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter worth $60,074,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,422,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,700,000 after buying an additional 302,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 98.1% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,106,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,337,000 after buying an additional 547,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.