2,342 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Acquired by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Moderna by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 733.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Moderna by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRNA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Moderna from $92.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Moderna from $84.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Moderna from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.11.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $618,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,604,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,084,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $1,736,400.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 438,667 shares of company stock valued at $53,338,580. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Moderna stock traded up $6.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,682,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.74, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $178.50.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

