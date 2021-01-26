24,484 Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Acquired by Nia Impact Advisors LLC

Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,000. Etsy makes up about 2.2% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the third quarter valued at $218,088,000. HMI Capital LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the third quarter valued at about $165,625,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Etsy by 41.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,061,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $494,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,126 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 3,387.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 533,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,852,000 after purchasing an additional 517,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 90.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 396,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,254,000 after purchasing an additional 188,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Etsy from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Etsy from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.68.

NASDAQ ETSY traded down $4.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $208.81. 2,319,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,584,635. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 116.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $225.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.70 and a 200-day moving average of $140.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.72 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $113,899.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,271 shares in the company, valued at $159,434.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,921 shares of company stock worth $29,579,974 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

