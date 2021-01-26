2,573,330 Shares in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Bought by Hamlin Capital Management LLC

Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,573,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $87,442,000. STORE Capital makes up approximately 4.0% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.98% of STORE Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 749.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STOR traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $32.72. 29,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 1.12. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.52.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.02 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.36%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STOR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist upped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STORE Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.36.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

