26,456 Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Purchased by Clark Financial Advisors

Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000. The Kroger accounts for about 0.7% of Clark Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Kroger by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,584,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,714,000 after purchasing an additional 50,460 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in The Kroger by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Kroger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kroger stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.35. The stock had a trading volume of 928,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,360,153. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $37.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Kroger in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Kroger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.62.

In related news, Director Ronald Sargent acquired 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,520 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,858. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $63,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,307 shares of company stock worth $1,284,623. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

