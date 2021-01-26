3,191 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Purchased by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Motco lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 133.3% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 67.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.02. 4,228,643 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.61.

