3,473 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Purchased by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:VLUE traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $92.79. The stock had a trading volume of 474,104 shares. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.75.

