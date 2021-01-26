$36.30 Million in Sales Expected for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) will announce sales of $36.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.00 million and the highest is $43.59 million. Ladder Capital posted sales of $86.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full year sales of $162.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $154.80 million to $169.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $171.87 million, with estimates ranging from $168.30 million to $175.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.76%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LADR. JMP Securities cut their price target on Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

In other news, CFO Marc Fox sold 2,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $30,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 406,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,268,050.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 493,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 369,070 shares of company stock worth $3,674,941. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth $11,025,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 19.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 659,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 109,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 4.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LADR traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,509,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a current ratio of 100.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 2.33. Ladder Capital has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $8.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

