36,972 Shares in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Acquired by Nia Impact Advisors LLC

Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 36,972 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Materialise at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Materialise by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Materialise by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Materialise by 1,435.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 11,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Materialise in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

MTLS traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,906. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Materialise NV has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $82.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -855.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.32 million. Materialise had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Materialise NV will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

