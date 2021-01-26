$389.77 Million in Sales Expected for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) will post $389.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $386.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $393.80 million. East West Bancorp posted sales of $431.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for East West Bancorp.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.63.

EWBC stock traded down $1.54 on Thursday, reaching $61.51. 20,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,426. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $63.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.55.

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $448,709.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,804. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 40.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 343.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 296.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on East West Bancorp (EWBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.