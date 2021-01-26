3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has $30.00 price objective on the 3D printing company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $9.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair upgraded 3D Systems from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on 3D Systems from $11.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of 3D Systems from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.13.

Shares of DDD opened at $36.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.75, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. 3D Systems has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.98 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3D Systems will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $109,400.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,179.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,479 shares of company stock valued at $309,561. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares during the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

