3M (NYSE:MMM) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.20-9.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.52. The company issued revenue guidance of +5-8% (implying $33.8-34.8 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $33.95 billion.3M also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 9.20-9.70 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of 3M from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised 3M from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $172.33.

NYSE MMM opened at $170.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $180.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,052 shares of company stock worth $4,688,423. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

