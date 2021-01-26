$446.99 Million in Sales Expected for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) will post sales of $446.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $462.23 million and the lowest is $434.02 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical posted sales of $454.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $4.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $476.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.91.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $133,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 297,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,369,306.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $88.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.30. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $68.25 and a 52 week high of $131.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.