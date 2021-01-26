$448.69 Million in Sales Expected for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to announce $448.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $456.00 million and the lowest is $442.42 million. ACCO Brands reported sales of $537.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $444.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.46 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.20%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACCO shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on ACCO Brands from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $7.14. ACCO Brands has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $11.38.

In related news, CEO Boris Elisman sold 200,000 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $1,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,210,659.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald M. Lombardi acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $341,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 242,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,472. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 7,735.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 654,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 645,980 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 20.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,241,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,800,000 after buying an additional 559,716 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at $2,741,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,950,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,313,000 after acquiring an additional 317,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 362.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 215,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 168,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

