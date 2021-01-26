$468.01 Million in Sales Expected for Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) to report sales of $468.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Rexnord’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $472.80 million and the lowest is $461.60 million. Rexnord posted sales of $491.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full-year sales of $1.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.86 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Rexnord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

In other Rexnord news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 33,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $1,161,020.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 110,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Troutman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,288 shares of company stock valued at $2,505,311. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rexnord by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 102,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in Rexnord by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 11,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Rexnord by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Rexnord by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RXN opened at $41.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.82. Rexnord has a 52 week low of $18.87 and a 52 week high of $49.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.56 and its 200 day moving average is $34.07.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

