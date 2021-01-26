4,819 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Acquired by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,819 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000. Accenture accounts for about 1.0% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $763,000. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Accenture by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 19,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,061,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 23,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,232,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ACN traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.66. 26,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,035,906. The company has a fifty day moving average of $256.47 and a 200 day moving average of $237.91. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $271.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,674.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,710,669 shares of company stock valued at $153,923,144 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.20.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

