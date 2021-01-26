$561.57 Million in Sales Expected for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) to post sales of $561.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $607.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $534.60 million. The Carlyle Group posted sales of $580.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Carlyle Group.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $496.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.84 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CG shares. Citigroup upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded The Carlyle Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $54,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David M. Rubenstein sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $21,787,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,352,158.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CG. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 17,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 18,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $33.01 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.71 and a 200 day moving average of $28.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Carlyle Group (CG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.