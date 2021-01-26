$632.97 Million in Sales Expected for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) will report sales of $632.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valvoline’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $612.62 million and the highest is $647.70 million. Valvoline reported sales of $607.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full year sales of $2.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Valvoline.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The business had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.55 million.

VVV has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

In related news, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 5,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $126,285.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,631.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,261.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,590 shares of company stock valued at $377,086. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Valvoline by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,138,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,685,000 after purchasing an additional 13,930 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,923,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Valvoline by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 341,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 24,642 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Valvoline by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 469,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,012,000 after purchasing an additional 131,175 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Valvoline by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 241,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 40,169 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VVV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.89. 1,347,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,985,430. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average of $21.58. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $25.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valvoline (VVV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.