7,675 Shares in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Bought by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the third quarter worth $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the second quarter worth $43,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the third quarter worth $66,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 15.5% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the third quarter worth $156,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $36.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $37.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.41.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 33.64%.

OZK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank OZK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

