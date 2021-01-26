$8.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) will announce sales of $8.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Five analysts have made estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $8.50 billion. Dollar General posted sales of $7.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year sales of $33.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.82 billion to $33.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $33.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.96 billion to $35.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dollar General.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on DG. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Dollar General in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DG. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% in the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% in the third quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock opened at $206.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dollar General has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $225.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.85 and a 200 day moving average of $206.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dollar General (DG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.