$82.71 Million in Sales Expected for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) will announce sales of $82.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vicor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $83.41 million and the lowest is $82.00 million. Vicor reported sales of $63.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vicor will report full-year sales of $295.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $294.30 million to $295.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $374.25 million, with estimates ranging from $373.00 million to $375.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vicor.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Vicor had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.50 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

VICR has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Vicor from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vicor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

In related news, CFO James A. Simms sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $157,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,329 shares in the company, valued at $23,667,229. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,420 shares of company stock valued at $3,626,371. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vicor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Vicor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vicor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vicor by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vicor by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 35.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VICR stock traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.28. The stock had a trading volume of 91,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,303. Vicor has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $103.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 534.89 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.06.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

