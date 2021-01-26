$91.19 Million in Sales Expected for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will post $91.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $96.88 million and the lowest is $82.70 million. Merchants Bancorp posted sales of $60.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year sales of $330.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $322.30 million to $336.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $315.73 million, with estimates ranging from $293.69 million to $341.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $103.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.35 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 40.10% and a return on equity of 31.07%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MBIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

NASDAQ:MBIN traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.17. The stock had a trading volume of 59,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,264. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $867.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average is $22.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 13.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 451.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. 21.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

