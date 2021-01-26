Aavegotchi Price Hits $0.62 (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. Aavegotchi has a market capitalization of $12.16 million and $25.28 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aavegotchi token can now be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001945 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aavegotchi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00070448 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $267.91 or 0.00835193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007137 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00050354 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,379.93 or 0.04301910 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00015537 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00017490 BTC.

Aavegotchi Token Profile

Aavegotchi (GHST) is a token. It launched on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 26,493,204 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,493,240 tokens. The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

Aavegotchi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aavegotchi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aavegotchi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aavegotchi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aavegotchi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.