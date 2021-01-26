Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Admiral Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

AMIGY stock opened at $41.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.93. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $41.47.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance, van insurance, household insurance, travel insurance, and other products.

