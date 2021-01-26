Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,634 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 216.7% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth $38,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $473.44. 2,599,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,025,989. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $484.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $475.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total transaction of $275,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,256.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total transaction of $901,840.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,647,544.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,748 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,062. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $523.58.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.