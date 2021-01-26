Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.54

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.54 and traded as high as $17.05. Advent Convertible and Income Fund shares last traded at $16.89, with a volume of 105,122 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.83.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.1172 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. This is a positive change from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 5.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Stolper Co increased its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 37,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 47.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 114,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 36,637 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $873,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the third quarter worth $51,000.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:AVK)

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

