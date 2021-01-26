Adviser Investments LLC Acquires 7,261 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,261 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 328.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,877,000 after buying an additional 102,235 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,427,000. Relaxing Retirement Coach raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the third quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 32,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 16,353 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,802,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOG traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,412. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $194.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.30.

