Adviser Investments LLC Sells 3,265 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Adviser Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSTG. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Pure Storage by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Pure Storage by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTG traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.82. The stock had a trading volume of 97,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,539. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $24.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.11 and a beta of 1.47.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.23. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $410.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.26 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 73,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,387,722.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,170,000 shares of company stock worth $24,596,485. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

