Adviser Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Adviser Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,426 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBUY. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 38.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period.

IBUY stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.87. 5,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,685. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.18. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $33.11 and a 1 year high of $130.14.

