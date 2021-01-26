AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $230,000 Stock Position in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) by 61.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,217 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in RCI Hospitality were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 2.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 94,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 33.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 7,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 81.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RICK stock opened at $42.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.28. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $43.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.82, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. RCI Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $28.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RICK shares. Sidoti raised their price objective on RCI Hospitality from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised RCI Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

