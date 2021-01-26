Aeon (AEON) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.72 Million

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. In the last seven days, Aeon has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000540 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeon has a total market cap of $2.72 million and approximately $8,751.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.77 or 0.00429389 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000880 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 384.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.