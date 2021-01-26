AerCap (NYSE:AER) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Cowen

AerCap (NYSE:AER) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Cowen from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.88% from the company’s current price.

AER has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AerCap from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

Get AerCap alerts:

Shares of AER stock opened at $41.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. AerCap has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $64.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.69 and a beta of 2.42.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($6.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($7.73). AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AerCap will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AerCap by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AerCap by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of AerCap by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AerCap by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 116,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of AerCap by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.