Affiance Financial LLC Sells 62 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Affiance Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,723 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,351,139.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 631,685 shares of company stock valued at $108,558,291. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $171.89 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $183.40. The company has a market cap of $311.85 billion, a PE ratio of -108.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.45.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.23.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

